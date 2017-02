Trump’s radical message to Israel

but more importantly, preserving Israel’s exclusive right to decide and define the resolution of the Palestinian conflict.

The current Israeli political discourse, after all, tends to have one common denominator. In one corner you have the retired generals who advocate a unilateral “separation” from the Palestinians . Then you have the far-right and the likes of Naftali Bennett promoting various iterations of unilateral annexation . Netanyahu simply wants to maintain a lopsided status quo . All of those share a common point of departure: maintaining Jewish supremacy in Israel-Palestine,