Why Does Everyone Want To Be Jewish?
#1 by mothman777 on 02/19/2017 - 5:47 am
“All Israelites will have a part in the future world… The Goyim, at the end of the world will be handed over to the angel Duma and sent down to hell.”
Zohar, Shemoth, Toldoth Noah, Lekh-Lekha
“Jehovah created the non-Jew in human form so that the Jew would not have to be served by beasts. The non-Jew is consequently an animal in human form, and condemned to serve the Jew day and night.”
Midrasch Talpioth, p. 225-L
Anyone who converts to Judaism is merely declaring that they are a genocidally murderous psychopathic racist. I don’t see any spirituality present in that ‘religion’ to convert into.
“To communicate anything to a Goy about our religious relations would be equal to the killing of all Jews, for if the Goyim knew what we teach about them, they would kill us openly.””
Libbre David 37
“A Jew should and must make a false oath when the Goyim asks if our books contain anything against them.”
Szaaloth-Utszabot, The Book of Jore Dia 17
Anyone joining that thoroughly demonic so-called religion is merely testifying that they really just don’t care at all about the rest of the world, being as it is, that they intend to enslave, then exterminate, then send all Gentiles to hell for eternity, and that they view all Gentile souls as being eternally non-living, demonic, and eternally irredeemable, being of a completely different soul substance to that of a Jewish soul, that can never ever be combined in any circumstances, and from that, it is the obvious case that only crypto-Jews are resurfacing and ‘adopting’ their original religion openly once again.
There are scores of millions of crypto-Jews hidden amongst the so-called Christians, Hindus and Muslims, for instance, and they are also posing as members of a great many other religions, whilst they do their dirty work of building secretively towards world domination by a Jewish NWO.
“Happy will be the lost of Israel, whom the Holy One, blessed be He, has chosen from amongst the Goyim, of whom the Scriptures say: “Their work is but vanity, it is an illusion at which we must laugh; they will all perish when God visits them in His wrath.” At the moment when the Holy One, blessed be He, will exterminate all the Goyim of the world, Israel alone will subsist, even as it is written: “The Lord alone will appear great on that day!…”
Zohar, Vayshlah 177b
#2 by Yolanda Garza Birdwell on 02/19/2017 - 5:48 am
It appears those of the same Economic class marry the same group. The two daughters of the political class is a natural result. Religion is a secondary issue. Of course religion is also an economic factor. All religions.