A Settler’s View of Israel’s Future

NEW YORK TIMES – For us settlers, the truth is clear: The two-state solution was misconceived, and will never come to pass, because Judea and Samaria belong to the Jewish people. Our right to this land is derived from our history, religion, international decisions and defensive wars. Jews have lived here for 3,700 years, despite repeated massacres, expulsions and occupations — by the Romans, Arabs, Crusaders and Ottomans. And the world recognized the Jewish people's indigenous existence in this land in the Balfour Declaration of 1917 and the San Remo Accords of 1920. CONTINUE READING

