Thirty days later: Trump’s first month in the media hole

RT – It’s been thirty days since Donald Trump took office and what a 30 days it’s been. The Trump administration — whether operating in sheer chaos or running like a “finely tuned machine” — is certainly one of a kind. Let’s look at some of the highlights (or lowlights, depending on how you see it) of Trump’s first month down the media hole. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 02/20/2017, 7:41 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.