NEON NETTLE – The police chief investigating accusations that the former late UK Prime Minister, Sir Edward Heath, was a pedophile has now said he believes the accounts are 120% genuine. Wiltshire police who carried out a large-scale investigation into the claims have identified more than 30 victims.

Last year, NeonNettle reported that Michael Shrimpton, a barrister, and former immigration judge, claimed that Ted Heath was connected to Jimmy Savile within a lurid pedophile ring.

Shrimpton claimed tha t Savile was supplying children to Heath via the Jersey children’s home, Haute de la Garenne. Accusations that Ted Heath was pedophile was rubbished as “conspiracy nonsense” when author David Icke accused the former Prime Minister of satanism and pedophilia in his books.

The Telegraph reports: A report, which is expected to be published in June, will allegedly detail how the claims are “totally convincing” and will vindicate Chief Constable, Mike Veale’s decision to persist with the £700,000 investigation.

Operation Coniferwas launched in 2015, ten years after Sir Edward’s death and has had a team of more than 20 police officers and staff looking into allegations dating back 50-years.

But supporters of the late Tory leader have dismissed the investigation as a “witch hunt” insisting Sir Edward did not have the opportunity or inclination to abuse children.But according to the Mail on Sunday, a source has said there are a large number of allegations which are very similar and come from people who were not known to one another.

The source said: “What stands out is that the people giving these accounts are not connected but the stories and the details dovetail. It contains disturbing stuff. Investigators have been shocked by what they have learned.”

One of the former Prime Minister’s former armed protection officers had previously dismissed the idea that Sir Edward could have abused youngsters because he was watched around the clock by police.The allegations were also said to be ludicrous, because the former Prime Minister did not have a car and used a driver to get wherever he went.But police have now obtained photographic evidence, suggesting that Sir Edward did have a car and did occasionally drive unaccompanied.

Throughout the investigation Mr Veale has defended the force’s actions against critics who have said it is a “witch-hunt”, adding: “I will not be buckling under pressure to not investigate or to conclude the investigation prematurely.”

Operation Conifer was with a television appeal asking for “victims” of Sir Edward to come forward.Previously Peter Cracknell, a firearms specialist who spent 29-years with Wiltshire Police, has said Sir Edward would not have had the opportunity to abuse youngsters because security around him was so tight.

Mr Cracknell, who worked at the former Prime Minister’s Salisbury home, Arundells, between 1985 and 1990, said the long running police investigation into claims he was a paedophile who took part in satanic abuse was “ludicrous”.