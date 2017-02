Hebron Shooter Elor Azaria Sentenced to 1.5 Years for Shooting Wounded Palestinian

AL JAZEERA – Issa Amro, director of the Hebron-based Youth Against Settlements activist group, told Al Jazeera that a sentence of 18 months in jail “is not proportionate with what [Azaria] did” (…) .”I believe Azaria was following orders to execute Palestinians, and leave them bleeding until they pass away,” he said. “This is what [Israeli soldiers] did in many cases in Hebron, in Jerusalem, in Ramallah. Israeli soldiers are not held to account. I’ve just seen soldiers celebrating Azaria getting 18 months. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

