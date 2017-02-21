Israeli defense chief says I.S.I.S in Sinai not a threat
I-24 NEWS – Liberman says ISIS’s Sinai affiliate ‘random amateurs’ compared to Hamas, Hezbollah. Israel’s defense minister Avigdor Liberman on Monday downplayed the threat posed by the Islamic State jihadist group’s affiliate in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, saying that while they are “annoying” and “hindersome” they are not a serious concern for Israel’s security.
“If you are talking about Hamas and Hezbollah then [the Islamic State’s Sinai affiliate] is not even a terror group,” Lieberman told Army Radio, describing the group as “random [amateurs] who decided to build themselves an army.”
“We need to see everything in proportion,” he said.
Liberman’s comments came after two projectiles were fired from the Egyptian enclave, landing without incident in open areas in southern Israel. While no group claimed the rocket fire, the Islamic State claimed hours earlier that an alleged Israeli drone strike in northern Sinai had killed five of its militants.
