Clearly, the Trump administration has a problem with Jews

Bernard-Henri Levy is a French philosopher, filmmaker and activist. His most recent book is “The Genius of Judaism.” The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) I had no idea how right I was, a month ago, when I wrote in The New York Times that American Jews should be wary of their new President.

Bernard-Henri Levy

Since then, we have had the incredible slip on January 27: Holocaust Remembrance Day. Except slip is not the word, as we later learned from Politico. The White House claimed it did not see a draft of a statement prepared by the State Department until after the White House had issued its own statement, which left out mention of Jewish victims. The State Department release had contained, as in past years under preceding presidents, mention of the six million Jews exterminated by the Nazis.

The White House says it did not know about this draft. But the President’s ghost writers clearly knew, when they decided to “forget” the Jews, what they were doing and why.

We were witnessing a deliberate effort to push the Jewish victims of genocide into the gray area of killings in general and of faceless and nameless crimes. It was a tell-tale trope of Holocaust deniers and, in the United States no less than anywhere else, one of the hallmarks of the new anti-Semitism. Terrible, but true.

A few days later, there was Trump’s strange news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the start of his visit to Washington.