Naftali Bennett: The Bible says West Bank is ours

AL JAZEERA – "There already exists two states for the Palestinians: one in Gaza, a full blown state run by Hamas, and the other is Jordan, where 70 percent of the citizens are, indeed, Palestinians," Bennett told UpFront. "So the discussion is whether we need a third Palestinian state smack in the heart of Israel, and the answer is no (…) If you want to say that our land does not belong to us, I suggest you go change the Bible first."

