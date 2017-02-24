«
US Admits To Using Toxic Depleted Uranium In Syria


  1. #1 by mothman777 on 02/24/2017 - 1:51 pm

    And so the Biblical war of extermination of all other peoples for Israel continues, as DU has been known for decades to be a WMD that will inevitably destroy the genome of any living being in the fullness of time, wherever it is deployed.

    Not only that. This kid brings up a good point: ‘Can you just imagine If Iran did it’……………… (ed Tony)

