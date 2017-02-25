American College of Pediatrics Reaches Decision: Transgenderism of Children is Child Abuse
ED Noor: This article is a year old. However, with the uproar now over President Trump’s actions regarding restrooms in America, it is time to once again shed a little sanity on the madness he is attempting to address. We won’t even BEGIN to discuss “cui bono” with this entire issue because it is already far too well understood by most TUT habitués. Thank you Mr. Trump for working to protect innocent children.
By Michael Dorstewitz
The American College of Pediatricians issued a statement this week condemning gender reclassification in children by stating that transgenderism in children amounts to child abuse.
“The American College of Pediatricians urges educators and legislators to reject all policies that condition children to accept as normal a life of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex. Facts ~ not ideology ~ determine reality.”
ED Noor: Science is an unforgiving mistress. Cold, harsh, realistic ~ “hateful and unnatural” according to the (ir)rational (!?) Left.
The policy statement, authored by Johns Hopkins Medical School Psychology Professor Paul McHugh, listed eight arguments on why gender reclassification is harmful.
ED Noor: The link above is worth reading as it fully defines the following statements in common sense detail.
1. Human sexuality is an objective biological binary trait: “XY” and “XX” are genetic markers of health ~ not genetic markers of a disorder.
2. No one is born with a gender. Everyone is born with a biological sex. Gender (an awareness and sense of oneself as male or female) is a sociological and psychological concept; not an objective biological one. (No one is born with an awareness of themselves as male or female; this awareness develops over time and, like all developmental processes, may be derailed by a child’s subjective perceptions, relationships, and adverse experiences from infancy forward. People who identify as “feeling like the opposite sex” or “somewhere in between” do not comprise a third sex. They remain biological men or biological women.2,3,43. A person’s belief that he or she is something they are not is, at best, a sign of confused thinking. When an otherwise healthy biological boy believes he is a girl, or an otherwise healthy biological girl believes she is a boy, an objective psychological problem exists that lies in the mind not the body, and it should be treated as such.)
4. Puberty is not a disease and puberty-blocking hormones can be dangerous. Reversible or not, puberty-blocking hormones induce a state of disease ~ the absence of puberty ~ and inhibit growth and fertility in a previously biologically healthy child.
(ED Noor: Puberty is not a disease any more than pregnancy is, but they continue to push that idiocy upon the public.)
5. According to the DSM-V, as many as 98% of gender confused boys and 88% of gender confused girls eventually accept their biological sex after naturally passing through puberty.
6. Children who use puberty blockers to impersonate the opposite sex will require cross-sex hormones in late adolescence. Cross-sex hormones (testosterone and estrogen) are associated with dangerous health risks including but not limited to high blood pressure, blood clots, stroke and cancer.
7. Rates of suicide are twenty times greater among adults who use cross-sex hormones and undergo sex reassignment surgery, even in Sweden which is among the most LGBQT ~ affirming countries.
8. Conditioning children into believing a lifetime of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex is normal and healthful as child abuse.
The left, as one might expect, reacted swiftly with claws fully extended.
Think Progress described the American College of Pediatricians as a “hate group masquerading as pediatricians.”
ED Noor: Zack, who seems to be in charge of this “Think Progress” group also claims “Fake Medical Organization Publishes Lie-Ridden Manifesto Attacking Transgender Kids“. I would say he has an issue with educated physicians. Emotions trump logic, right?
“Once again, Paul McHugh has used the ever more tarnished name of Johns Hopkins to distort science and spread transphobic misinformation.”
McHugh, who formerly served as Johns Hopkins’ psychiatrist in chief, issued an opinion last year stating the transgenderism is a “mental disorder” and sex change is a “medical impossibility.”
The statement was also signed by Drs. Michelle A. Cretella, M.D., president of the American College of Pediatricians, and Quentin Van Meter, M.D., the organization’s vice president.
ED Noor: And then you get mad men like this Cuomo fool who actually blame the parents if their children are shocked by a penis attached to a perv in the ladies’ room. The madness and perversion is unbelievable. These elite want their nasty ways everywhere. And to blame the victim!
