Anti-Semitism Info Disappears From US State Dept Website

The Jewish Daily Forward

In a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) demanded that he restore materials on combatting anti-Semitism to the State Department website had been deleted during the transition from the Obama administration.

The missing documents include a fact sheet on anti-Semitism, and issues of a newsletter put out by the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism.

Those materials are still available on a cached version of the Obama-era State Department website.

“With anti-Semitic incidents on the rise in the U.S. and around the world, it is critical that valuable resources like these continue to be fully posted on the State Department’s website,” wrote Meng, who represents parts of Queens. “I eagerly await the Secretary’s reply and hope that this page will be completely restored soon.”

Activists and observers have complained about other deletions by Trump administration officials from federal government websites, including a page on climate change from the Environmental Protection Agency site.