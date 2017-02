Muslim campaign raises over $100,000 for vandalized Jewish cemetery

ed note–it cannot be overstated how much of a loss this is that the Islamic community has fallen into the clutches of Judea, Inc. Better than anyone else, they should have known that the very people cozying up to them in the aftermath of Trump’s election are the VERY SAME people who arranged, orchestrated, and oversaw the entire campaign of demonizing them in the aftermath of 9/11.

In all fairness however, equal blame goes to those circles within ‘the right’ and specifically the ‘White Nationalists’ who fell for the Judaic bait years ago when they began the campaign of growling about ‘the Muzzies taking over white lands’. Rather than recognizing the strategic importance of building alliances with the Muslim community–and let’s keep in mind here that we are talking about almost 2 BILLION PEOPLE–these groups/individuals elected instead to ‘go with the flow’ of ‘the brotherhood’ and in the process, by so doing, drove these people into the waiting arms of Judea Inc, and now–as evidenced by this story–are being used to line the pockets of the very people which were/are primarily responsible for the wars in the Middle East that have killed/displaced tens of millions.

JTA

A crowdfunding campaign launched by two Muslim Americans has raised over $100,000 in less than two days for a vandalized Jewish cemetery outside of St. Louis.

The LaunchGood.com campaign, titled “Muslims Unite to Repair Jewish Cemetery,” has brought in $115,000 as of Thursday morning for repairs to the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri. On Monday, over 170 gravestones were found to have been toppled there by vandals.

Vice President Mike Pence and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who is Jewish, both stopped by the cemetery on Wednesday to help volunteers in the cleanup effort. In a speech, Pence condemned the recent bomb threats against Jewish community centers across the country and “this vile act of vandalism and those who perpetrated it in the strongest possible terms.”

No suspects have been identified.

The Muslim fundraiser was started by activists Linda Sarsour and Tarek El-Messidi on Tuesday afternoon. Sarsour has stirred controversy for her support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel. She has called herself “a critic of the State of Israel” and has posted several anti-Israel messages on Twitter in recent years.

El-Messidi, who works at the Muslim charity Celebrate Mercy, told NBC News that approximately two-thirds of the donations have come from Muslims.

“Historically, we did not work together,” he said. “People are putting their politics aside and working to fight bigotry together.”