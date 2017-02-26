UK – ISLAMIC STATE PLANNING TERROR ATTACKS IN BRITAIN

JERUSALEM POST – I.S.I.S militants are planning “indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians” in Britain on a scale similar to those staged by the Irish Republican Army 40 years ago, the head of the country’s new terrorism watchdog said.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph published on Sunday, Max Hill, the lawyer tasked with overseeing British laws on terrorism, said the militants were targeting cities and posed “an enormous ongoing risk which none of us can ignore.”