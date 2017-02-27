Rebroadcast–The Piper Report Jan 7, 2011
Michael Collins Piper continues with the discussion concerning the inanity of worrying about the EEEEEEVIL Nazis, using as the backdrop the recent article written by Keith Johnson of http://revoltoftheplebs.wordpress.com.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
This entry was posted on 02/27/2017, 8:54 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0.
You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.