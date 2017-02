The Jewish Nation Is The People Chosen To Fulfill The Purpose Of Creation

“An idolater [gentile] who studies the Torah is liable to death. He may not study anything more than his own seven commandments. Similarly, an idolater who rests, even on a weekday, if on his own he rests as on the Sabbath he is liable to death, and it is needless to add that it is so if he made a holy day for himself. Therefore they are not left to invent religion and to make their own commandments.” CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 02/27/2017, 10:45 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.