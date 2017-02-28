Drunken Hillbilly shoots 3 in Kansas bar, thought they were Middle Eastern

Link here
#1 by MJ on 02/28/2017 - 11:20 am
“Muthuramalingam, who now lives in Irvine, Calif., said she and her fellow Indian friends had not yet begun to discuss any potentially racially-biased motives of the shooting. She said “it affects us all on different levels,” but for now, they were all “just focusing on the fact that such a good person was lost.”
Let us discuss the fact that Trump has opened a Pandora’s box that will bring forth a runaway racism and bigotry.
Many Christian Zionists who support Israel and believe they have gone back in time to (smite the Ishmaelites, or believe that their countries should be like Israel a one race one belief system that can discriminate against and throw out Muslims. Once this Pandora’s box that is reactionary opens putting it back will only happen after much bloodshed and hatred spreads.
( They will smite anything that looks like an Ishamaelite like this Hindu Indian engineer.)
Hating the excesses of Political Correctness is one thing lifting the way towards rampant hatred of those who do not believe or look as you do as you do regardless of their innocence of any wrong doing is is unjust, immoral. Zionist Christians are seriously Anti-Christlike.
Ultimately this will lead to a blow to the constitution more than it is a blow to Muslims who are not numerous in the West.
America/The west will be defined by hatred.