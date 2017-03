This Purim, Some Israeli Kids Will Dress Up as Hebron Shooter

–photo–Luna Dayan with her grandson, who is dressed up as Elor Azaria for Purim.

ed note–a few things worth noting here.

No one knows what exactly happened vis a vis the Palestinian ‘terrorist’. Based upon what the rest of the sane world knows about Israel, her people, and their history, the law of averages says that he was shot because someone decided to heed the call of the wild pulsing within his Judaic bones and then planted the knife on him afterwards in order to make it look kosher.

But even if he was shot while attacking with a knife, the fact that he was shot in the head afterwards, after being rendered no danger to anyone around him, indicates this was murder, plain and simple. If some Jewish terrorist in the West Bank had lunged at a Palestinian soldier/policeman with a knife, had been incapacitated and then later shot in the head in exactly the same fashion, Judea, Inc would be screeching holy hell from every microphone that she could get into her grubby, thieving claws and the world would get no peace until her demands were met.

Now, putting all this aside, let’s play a little historical game known as ‘what if’, but first a little background–In 1994, a Jewish terrorist named Baruch Goldstein entered a mosque in Hebron, and as muslims peacably knelt down to pray, opened fire on them FROM BEHIND with a machine gun and in the process murdered 29 of them in cold blood. The surviving worshipers, fearing for their own lives, collectively descended upon Goldstein and beat him to death, a light sentence considering what he had done.

Imagine if the Palestinians, or even, Muslims as a whole the world over, had a day every year that was the Islamic equivalent of Purim, where they re-enacted the beating of Goldstein to death.

Can we just imagine, ladies and Gentilemen the word over, the noise…

We’ve said it before and will say it again, because it bears repeating over, and over, and over until mankind finally ‘get’s it’–Judaism, or, as we like to refer to it here–Jtosis–is mental illness, plain and simple. No one else on the planet lists as part of its yearly religious calendar various feasts dedicated to celebrating the deaths of large numbers of people as Judaism does. It is vampirism, cannibalism, Hannibal Lectorism ad a whole lotta other isms too numerous to list.

One thing however with which all persons need to come to grips is that in the eyes of the tens of Millions of Elor Azarias out there in the world, whether in Israel, or whether in Hollywood, Wall Street or Washington DC, ALL persons are Haman and ALL persons are just like that Palestinian who had his brains blown out and whose murderer is now celebrated as a hero.

Haaretz

It’s not unusual for Israeli kids to get dressed up as superheroes for Purim, which is celebrated next month. But some Israelis’ choice of costume lays bare the divide in the country over the case of Elor Azaria, the soldier sentenced to 18 months in prison for shooting and killing a subdued assailant in Hebron in 2016.

In a report on Channel 2, Luna Dayan, whose grandson will be dressing up as Azaria, expressed the view that while the soldier did not conduct himself properly in shooting the attacker, he is a hero nevertheless.

“He took the initiative. The commanders were not at the scene, the scene was not handled as it should have been and he took charge,” Dayan said. “We are protecting our boys so they are not abandoned in the field.”

Abdel Fattah al-Sharif and an accomplice stabbed a soldier in Hebron last March. Sharif was then subdued by Israeli forces and was lying on his back, immobilized, when Azaria shot him. Azaria was convicted of manslaughter last week after a military court rejected his claim that he feared that Sharif still posed a threat. But many in Israel, including leading public officials, have said the country should back up its soldiers as they defend the country. There have also been widespread calls to pardon Azaria.

Dayan’s grandson will not be the only child dressing up as Azaria this year. Channel 2 also reported that Ran Karmi Buzaglo, a leader of the public campaign in support of Azaria, has launched an Elor Azaria Purim costume competition. Those who enter can win prizes including an overnight stay at a bed and breakfast, a guitar and amusement park tickets, all contributed by citizens who had heard about the contest.

Dressing up as Elor Azaria is a statement, Buzaglo told Channel 2 – even one of defiance: “Elor Azaria is a soldier who was sent to defend us, and I am proud to see children dressing up as him.”