UK – Theresa May wants British people to feel ‘pride’ in the Balfour Declaration

THE INDEPENDENT – Theresa May told us that Britain will celebrate the centenary of the Balfour Declaration this summer with "pride". This was predictable. A British prime minister who would fawn to the head-chopping Arab autocrats of the Gulf in the hope of selling them more missiles – and then hold the hand of the insane new anti-Muslim president of the United States – was bound, I suppose, to feel "pride" in the most mendacious, deceitful and hypocritical document in modern British history. CONTINUE READING

