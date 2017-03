Chuck Schumer Joins Chorus Calling On Jeff Sessions To Resign

The Jewish Daily Forward Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had misled Congress over his contacts with a Russian official before the U.S. presidential election and for the good of the country should resign. “Attorney General Jeff Sessions had weeks to correct the record that he made before the Judiciary Committee but he let the record stand,” Schumer told a news conference. “Because the Department of Justice should be above reproach, for the good of the country Attorney General Sessions should resign,” he said. Share this: Facebook

