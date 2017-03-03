Report: Jared Kushner attended Michael Flynn’s controversial meeting with Russian envoy

ed note–and there we have it, ladies and Gentile-men, how Jared Kushner’s ‘being Jewish’ means absolutely nothing to those organized Jewish interests firmly fixed in their opposition to Trump and their drive to eradicate his presidency. These same interests, who from the beginning cast aside Trump’s constant pandering to Judea, Inc with his constant ‘look at my beautiful Jewish daughter, her Jewish husband and my beautiful Jewish grandchildren’ –better than anyone else recognize ‘schtick’ when they see it and are not buying it. They know where Trump plans to take the American ship of state and are obviously not going to sit by and allow this reversal of misfortune to take place and now they are dragging his ‘Jewish’ son in law into it as they recognize that he features prominently in what Trump plans to do vis a vis Israel and the stopping of all new settlements.

JTA

Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, attended a controversial meeting in December between a Russian diplomat and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, The New York Times reported.

The meeting between Kushner, Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak lasted 20 minutes at Trump Tower and was intended to “establish a line of communication,” White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks told The Times on Thursday.

The FBI is investigating alleged Russian involvement in November’s U.S. presidential election. Flynn resigned after failing to disclose the nature of calls he had with Kislyak in which he reportedly urged the Russians not to respond to sanctions imposed or planned by the Obama administration, saying relations would improve under Trump.

Kushner was not known to have participated in talks with Russian officials prior to the report.

“Jared has had meetings with many other foreign countries and representatives – as many as two dozen other foreign countries’ leaders and representatives,” Hicks said, adding that Kushner has not met with Kislyak since the December meeting.

In an interview with the Times of London, Trump said that Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband, would take on the task of negotiating peace between Israelis and Palestinians – an appointment Trump had previously floated due to the fact that Kushner “knows the region, knows the people, knows the players,” Trump described in a previous interview.

Kushner is Jewish and has visited Israel many times. His wife underwent an Orthodox conversion before their wedding in 2010.