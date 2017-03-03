Taiwan students who dressed as Nazis forced to attend Holocaust ceremony

YNET – Students from a Taiwan high school who dressed as Nazis during a school function attended a ceremony marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Taiwan National Library after being invited by the Israeli Representative to Taiwan, Asher Yarden.

Two months ago, the incident set off a firestorm when students dressed as Nazis gave Nazi salutes and paraded around with Swastika-laden flags.

Taiwanese officials admitted that ignorance of the Holocaust exists and as an educational gesture, the students were invited to a ceremony at the Taiwan National Library in which 550 people attended, including the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, and the country’s deputy minister of education.

Outside of the auditorium, an exhibition entitled “Shoah” was put on by Yad Vashem, where it will remain in the national library until May.

In her remarks, President Tsai Ing-wen thanked the ceremony’s organizers and stressed that there is a need to expand the very limited knowledge that exists in Taiwan on the issue.