ADL warns lone arrest won’t stop ‘unprecedented’ wave of anti-Semitism

Sources say bomb threat suspect Juan Thompson, 31, is ‘copy-cat’; investigation continues into dozens of hoax threats called in to Jewish institutions since January

ed note–as the old saying goes, even a broken clock is right twice a day, and this case is no different.

The slander/defamation operation otherwise known as the ADL is correct–‘anti-Shemitism’ will exist as long as Judaism and its primary product–anti-Gentilism–continue to exist. The 2 go as much hand-in-hand as pepper and sneezing fits or gravity and scraped knees. From its inception, ‘anti-Shemitism’ has never been a phenomenon that existed within a vacuum, but rather was always an equal and opposite reaction to the primary action of Judaism’s inherent anti-Gentilism in what has been a social/cultural manifestation of Newton’s 3rd law of motion.

More than this though, all can rest assured that the acts of ‘anti-Shemitism’ will continue because they are exactly what organized Jewish interests need/want right now, and particularly in this, the age of Donald Trump. Throughout the election season, it was not just some side-line issue, but rather the big enchilada, complete with all the fixins’–that Trump was a ‘nazi’ and the ‘new Heeeeetler’ who was going to start rounding up Jews and shoving them into ovens. To help this narrative along, over-the-top neo-nazi groups supporting Trump such as Anglin and his Daily Stormer were built up in advance of and during the campaign in order to provide a believable narrative and thus put political pressure on Trump. Therefore, all can assume with a certain degree of confidence that at least some percentage of the hoaxes originate from within that particular neighborhood since, after all, why put Jews at risk when idiot neo-nazis/white nationalists are willing to do carry the dirty water for Judea, Inc, all the while thinking they are doing a great service to ‘the cause’?

As far as Juan Thompson, the individual accused of being behind 8 of these hoaxes is concerned, it is interesting to note that despite all the coverage of his supposed lovelorn status being the main motive for doing him doing this that he is quoted saying that his activities were aimed at bringing down Trump, specifically stating that he wanted to ‘fight back against Trumpian fascism’.

This being the case, one has to wonder whether or not he was an operative all along for organized Jewish interests whose mission was to make as much trouble as possible for Trump and either ‘went rogue’ or else just got caught and is now being thrown to the wolves. Better yet, this sudden arrest coming so closely on the heels of Trump’s recent statement that these hoaxes were being perpetrated by Jews themselves suggests that this was an operational maneuver done by OJI to take some of the steam out of any forthcoming news releases by Trump and his DOJ where indeed operatives working for Judea, Inc would be revealed.

Times of Israel

Thanking the FBI and police for the arrest of Juan Thompson, who allegedly made eight bomb threats to Jewish institutions, the Anti-Defamation League called the current wave of anti-Semitic acts “unprecedented.”

“Law enforcement at all levels is a close friend to the Jewish people in America,” Evan Bernstein, ADL’s New York regional director, said at a news conference Friday. “Just because there’s been an arrest today around our bomb threats does not mean that the threats have disappeared or will stop.”

Earlier in the day, sources told the media that Thompson was a “copycat” and that the investigation continued into finding the hoaxers behind the dozens of other bomb threats reported since January.

The news conference was convened after law enforcement announced Friday that Thompson had been charged in connection with the deluge of bomb threats received this year by Jewish institutions. Thompson, 31, of St. Louis, allegedly made bomb threats to JCCs, Jewish schools and an ADL office as part of his cyberstalking of a former romantic partner.

The ADL and several other Jewish groups had met Friday with FBI Director James Comey. According to a statement from the groups in attendance, which were not listed but included the ADL, the Jewish Federations of North America and the JCC Association of North America, the meeting concerned recent anti-Semitic acts and collaboration between Jewish institutions and law enforcement.

“All the organizations in attendance expressed the deep gratitude of the entire community for the extraordinary effort that the FBI is applying to the ongoing investigation,” the statement said. “The representatives of the Jewish community left with the highest confidence that the FBI is taking every possible measure to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.”

According to statistics compiled by the New York Police Department, anti-Semitic acts have nearly doubled in early 2017 as compared to one year earlier. The ADL said that due to the reach of the internet and the quantity of recent bomb threats, white supremacists are more emboldened than ever.

“We’re in unprecedented times,” said Oren Segal, director of the ADL’s Center on Extremism. “We’ve never seen, ever, the volume of bomb threats that we’ve seen. White supremacists in this country feel more emboldened than they ever have before because of the public discourse and divisive rhetoric.”

In total, more than 100 Jewish institutions, mostly JCCs, have received bomb threats since the beginning of the year. The last two weeks saw vandalism at Jewish cemeteries in Philadelphia, St. Louis and Rochester, New York, as well as two more waves of bomb threats called into JCCs, schools and institutions across the country, representing the fourth and fifth waves of such harassment this year. No explosive device was found after any of the calls.

The ADL called on President Donald Trump to take action against anti-Semitism, including by directing the Department of Justice to launch a civil rights investigation into the threats, and by creating a federal interagency task force on combating hate crimes chaired by the attorney general.

“We need action to stop these threats,” Bernstein said. “History shows that when anti-Semitism gains the upper hand, courageous leaders need to speak out and take action before it’s too late.”

Segal said the ADL has been tracking Thompson, a disgraced former journalist, since he fabricated the identity of a cousin of Dylann Roof, the gunman who killed nine at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.

On its Twitter feed Friday, the ADL posted information gleaned from the US Attorney’s complaint and media portraying Thompson as a former journalist — he was fired from his job at the online news site The Intercept for inventing quotes and sources — who had recently “became more hostile to whites in general.”

According to the ADL, he has posted inflammatory tweets about white police officers and the “white New York liberal media.”