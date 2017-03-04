Donald Trump was a conspiracy-theory candidate. Now he’s a conspiracy-theory president.

It is also the reason why the powers that be absolutely MUST have a brigade of crazies within the ‘movement’ spewing the most off-the-wall/over-the-top nonsense (Sandy Hook, Boston Marathon Bombing, Lizard People, flat earth, etc) in order to make all legitimate skepticism and inquiry appear unhinged, baseless, and the stuff of tabloid sensationalism and nutters, and why it is absolutely INCUMBENT upon those who fancy themselves ‘truthers’ that a careful examination of facts, not fiction, take place before anyone decides to argue their case before the court of public opinion, because, as history has shown over and over again, once the verdict is rendered by the jury, rightly or wrongly, rarely is it overturned.

‘…In other words, what the Zionist apparatus in America fears as a result of the sudden Trump-generated public interest vis a’ vis 9/11 was the political equivalent of large, dangerous animal waking up from some previously-administered anesthetic keeping it manageable, and upon waking, would then tear to pieces all those in its immediate environment attempting to capture and imprison it. The obvious result of such an awakening would be something akin to 9/11 itself, where the seemingly indestructible structures making up the ‘special relationship’ between the US and the Jewish state would come crumbling down, and especially if the ‘celebrating Muslims in Jersey City, New Jersey’ meme was just one of several ‘surprises’ that Trump was capable of pulling out of his black bag of political magic tricks. After all, given his momentum and his seemingly impossible-to-contain public support, how difficult would it be for him to begin other discussions–as LOUD and as controversial as the previous one–around events such as Israel’s attack on the USS LIBERTY, the Lavon Affair, the assassinations of 2 brothers named Kennedy, the bombing of the Murrah federal building in Oklahoma City, Jonathan Pollard, Monica Lewinsky, etc, etc, etc?…’

ed note–‘conspiracy theory’ and ‘conspiracy theorist’ are pejorative terms wielded against those who have suddenly gained an unwanted interest in the criminal activities of a certain group organized around certain religious/geo-political interests, and therefore no one should under-estimate the panic that exists within the hallowed halls of Judea, Inc at Trump’s willingness to–in the immortal words of Cpt. James T. Kirk from Star Trek fame– ‘boldly go where no man has gone before’ in terms of topics he is willing to publicly discuss with John Q. Citizen. This–perhaps more than any other item–is what is making the goombahs running the Judaic racket more nervous than anything else, as the security and sanctity of their crime syndicate rests entirely upon their ability to operate in an air of obscurity and darkness.

Donald Trump’s political career was born amid the fever swamps of the far right. He seized on a favorite conspiracy theory bubbling there — that then-President Barack Obama was not, in fact, born in the United States and therefore was an illegitimate president — to boost his profile in national politics.

That boost eventually led to his 2016 candidacy. That candidacy led to President Trump. But what never changed is Trump’s roots in the conspiracy theory world.

There is, as you probably already guessed, no detail about the alleged wiretapping included in any of the Trump tweets. Trump’s tweets appear to trace back to an article Friday on Breitbart News headlined “ Mark Levin to Congress: Investigate Obama’s ‘Silent Coup’ vs. Trump .” That article, based heavily on conservative talk radio host Levin’s views, suggest the Obama administration conducted a “silent coup” to keep Trump from the presidency.

In a series of tweets, President Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping him in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, but offered no evidence to support the allegation.

Here’s the key paragraph:

In summary: the Obama administration sought, and eventually obtained, authorization to eavesdrop on the Trump campaign; continued monitoring the Trump team even when no evidence of wrongdoing was found; then relaxed the NSA rules to allow evidence to be shared widely within the government, virtually ensuring that the information, including the conversations of private citizens, would be leaked to the media.

The problem here, of course, is that what Levin — and Breitbart — use as evidence for these claims are a series of seemingly unconnected events — from FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) court requests to Trump joking about the Russia email hack, to the release of Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s emails in the fall. The proof that all — or any — of these events are tied together by actual facts as opposed to supposition is not offered.

The idea that Obama’s administration authorized — and was able to get approval for — the wiretapping of the opposition party’s candidate for president is, frankly, far-fetched. And if someone is making that claim — as Trump is now doing — the burden of proof is on them. If you are going to say there is a grand conspiracy that only you and a handful of others see, you need to offer a step-by-step explanation to the broader public to show why you’re right.

It seems unlikely — given Trump’s past pattern of making baseless claims without proof and then simply insisting he is right and no evidence is needed to prove the point — that any meaningful effort will be made by the Trump administration to connect the dots on this alleged wiretapping conspiracy.

Here’s the thing: Conspiracy theorists see everything as connected. If you doubt them, well of course you do because you’re in on it. That’s not the standard that we can have for the president of the United States. Proof is required.