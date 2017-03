FRANCE – ‘French’ Jews among the largest contingent of volunteers in the IDF

MIDDLE EAST EYE – According to the French-Israeli blog Coolamnews, France is now the most represented country among the volunteers: in 2015, 43 percent came from France while 38 percent came from the United States. Ninety percent of the volunteers were in combat units. Beyond volunteers, other questions concerning French complicity in Israeli policies should be asked. In 2016, the number of French residents of Israel was estimated at 150,000. Among them, between 15,000 and 20,000 live in illegal settlements in the West Bank, participating with impunity in the dispossession of Palestinian lands. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

