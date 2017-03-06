‘Stop trying to intimidate us on annexation’

Land of Israel Lobby hits back at Lieberman claims Trump administration warned Israel against annexation.

ed note–please pay VERY CLOSE attention to the items contained in this story, as they are the equivalent of DNA, carpet fibers and other pieces of evidence that help investigators in putting together a picture of what has taken/is taking place.

What we are witnessing at this moment is a catfight amongst Israel’s various political factions, but especially amongst those making up the right wing, where there are differing variations between ‘right wing’–such as Likud–and ‘RIGHT WING’–such as Jewish Home. The ‘RIGHT WING’, as embodied by religious nutcases such as Smotrich are infected with the very same irrational Zeal that clouded the judgment of his forebearers in 70 AD when they believed that the god of Israel would apply the same favoritism, fire and brimstone in Judea’s war against Rome that was said to have been applied in defeating other Gentile enemies such as Egypt, the Philistines and other groups who got sidewise with the ‘apple of his eye’, the Jews. As the old saying goes, those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

However, there are other ‘right wingers’, including Lieberman, who do understand a thing or two about history and recognize that the Jewish state has arrived at a pivotal point in its lifespan and has now come up against a new Caesar who is not cut from the same cloth as his predecessors.

Note what Lieberman says in the following piece–

‘We received a direct – not indirect – message, that if we apply sovereignty (to the West Bank) that we will be cutting ties with the new government.’ Lieberman then goes on to paint a picture in the kind of stark language that only dollars and sense can paint–‘Anyone who wants a crisis (with the new Trump Administration) and who has 20 billion NIS to spare is welcome to apply sovereignty.’

In other words, what Lieberman is saying is that the Trump Administration has said–in Lieberman’s words, DIRECTLY–that if the Jewish state goes forward with its plans of absorbing the West Bank in violation of International Law, the United States is going to break off its relations with Israel, and along with it, the $30 million a day that the Jewish state receives from the US, courtesy of the US taxpayer.

There is simply no other word that can be used in describing this latest development other than ‘unprecedented’.

Now, all sorts of experts can chirp and chime in that this is all ‘an act’ meant to confuse people, but when it–Lieberman’s statement–is put alongside what we are all witnessing today vis a vis the blatant attempt on the part of Judea, Inc to completely destabilize and de-legitimize the Trump Administration, ranging in methods from alleging that Trump is a ‘Russian Spy’ to all the other epithets hurled his way accusing him of being a racist, homophobe, wife-beater and all the rest, the smart money says that perhaps there are those who rendered their analysis of just who Trump was/is relative to the whole Middle East situation a bit prematurely and that perhaps there is more to all of this than what appears to be taking place on the surface.

Israel National News

The Land of Israel Lobby ripped Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Monday, blasting a warning against annexation the minister issued Monday morning.

Lieberman claimed that the Trump administration had issued a “direct message” to Israel, threatening to cut off ties should the Jewish state extend sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

“Anyone who wants to apply Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria needs to understand that such a step will bring immediate repercussions from the new US government.”

“We received a direct – not indirect – message: ‘Apply sovereignty and you will be cutting ties with the new government.’ The coalition must explain, once and for all, that we will not apply sovereignty. Anyone who wants a crisis and who has 20 billion NIS to spare is welcome to apply sovereignty.”

Critics, however, were quick to respond, decrying Lieberman’s comments as “scare-mongering” and “intimidation”.

“You need to stop this scare-mongering campaign against sovereignty,” said Land of Israel Lobby members Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) and Yoav Kish (Likud).

“One cannot be an ‘occupier’ in their own land, so what we’re talking about isn’t ‘annexation’, but extension of sovereignty in our land. We will continue in the footsteps of the Zionist leaders who extended sovereignty over parts of our land in 1948, 1967, and 1981,” said the MKs, referencing the establishment of the State of Israel, the annexation of eastern Jerusalem after the Six Day War, and the application of Israeli law to the Golan Heights in 1981.

“Now the time has come for the next step: We will promote a law extending sovereignty over Maaleh Adumim, and it will receive majority support both in the Ministerial Committee for Legislation and in the Knesset plenum.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) also castigated Lieberman over what she called his attempts at “intimidation”.

“Minister Lieberman is attempting to create a reality that does not exist yet in Washington. The political dialogue with the Americans hasn’t started yet, the current administration hasn’t put together any strategic plan for the region yet. The American government is open to considering new policies and all of the options are still on the table.”