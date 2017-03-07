CNN’s Zucker warns of Trump’s ‘dangerous’ war against the Jewish owned media

“It’s incredibly dangerous and unprecedented that Trump is calling the media ‘the enemy of the people,” says CNN President Jeff Zucker.

ed note–as we have said before, of all the things Trump has said/done, without a doubt it is his unwillingness to cower before the JMSM in America and the West that has Judea, Inc the most worried. Once a target has prostrated themselves in such fashion as is usually the case, said target basically becomes the property of La Kosher Nostra and lives his/her life on a leash, the arm of which originates in Tel Aviv, and the fact that Trump refuses to play the game in this regard is what worries them the most. Furthermore, his proclivity of going directly to the American people through the use of social media without it being twisted, re-worded, re-configured in such a way that the witches, warlocks, and warlocks can cast their spell in seducing the American mind in ways that benefit Judea, Inc means that the one weapon they have at their disposal against him–the ability to turn the entire nation against him through the use of their ‘by way of deception, we shall make war’ paradigm–is effectively rendered useless.

Zucker is right about a few things however–Trump’s accurate characterization of the JMSM as an ‘enemy of the American people’ is indeed ‘incredibly dangerous and unprecedented’ as far as organized Jewish interests are concerned and it is this one fact alone that dispels the nonsense that somehow he is a ‘tool’ of Jewish power.

Jpost

CNN President Jeff Zucker took aim at US President Donald Trump’s war against the media Tuesday morning at the Innovative TV Conference in Jerusalem.

Zucker took the stage after a blistering speech from Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan about the international media’s biased reporting toward Israel’s ongoing conflict with the Palestinians.

While Zucker barely addressed that issue, he had much to say about Trump’s denunciations of “fake news,” and declaration that the mainstream media is “the enemy of the people.”

Although his relationship with Trump dates back to the one-time hit reality TV show “The Apprentice,” which Zucker green-lit for NBC in 2004, the CNN head said the two have become adversaries since Trump singled out CNN as a purveyor of lies against him.

“I think this is an extraordinary time in journalism, and I think it’s an incredibly important time,” said Zucker, noting that the network has harnessed record ratings and profits since Trump took center stage.

“It’s incredibly dangerous and unprecedented that Trump is calling the media ‘the enemy of the people,’ and it’s important for us not to be intimidated by it and not to back off in any way,” he continued.

“I think it’s our responsibility in the media to hold those in power accountable, and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

Zucker added that it is “shocking to watch many members of the political establishment in Washington not to stand up against [Trump’s] allegations.”

“We’re just doing our jobs, and we will keep doing our job,” he said.