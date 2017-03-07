WATCH – ELTON JOHN SUPPORTS BDS BY PLAYING PALESTINE



DESERT PEACE – The honorary guest at the opening ceremony of British graffiti artist Banksy’s new hotel in Bethlehem was none other than Elton John. The famous singer recorded a special message that was played for the guests who attended the opening ceremony. “I would’ve loved to have been with you all tonight but you know, there wasn’t any room at the inn,” John said. The popular British singer also made a political statement: “It’s my great pleasure to be playing in Palestine this evening. Please know that you are not alone. You are not forgotten.” Share this: Facebook

