Arrival of US troops intensifies struggle for influence in Syria

‘…Furthermore, as far as Russia is concerned, now that she has re-entered the picture in the Middle East, what we are witnessing is a re-emergence of the situation that existed in the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s when the USSR acted as the client state for Arab countries such as Egypt, Jordan, and Syria. As America continues to be hated more and more by the minute in the region, the better the chances that the Russians will be able to leverage increased support for their presence, while at the same time, working alongside Iran, silently set up the conditions necessary in those Arab countries for a real ‘Arab Spring’ that will see the old corrupt governments allied with/under the thumb of the US replaced with new ones allied with Russia.

It is also upon this basis that Trump MUST get a ‘peace deal’ worked out between Israel and the Palestinians, in order to recoup some of the lost credibility that the US has sustained over the decades due to its unquestioning, over-the-top support for Israel and her inherent, incessant butchery of Palestinians and others in the region…’