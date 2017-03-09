How They Do It–Jewish directors Steven Spielberg, JJ Abrams Team up for film dealing with Syrian Refugees

continue reading
This entry was posted on 03/09/2017, 4:03 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
This entry was posted on 03/09/2017, 4:03 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by DrMozart (@DrMozart11) on 03/09/2017 - 4:45 pm
HILARIOUS PICTURE!!!!!