How They Do it–Judea, Inc setting the stage for absorbing Saudi Arabia within the borders of Eretz y’Israel

So there you have it, ladies and Gentile-men, yet more proof of what is discussed here on a regular basis, which is that the Zionist plan for the region is not merely for a little slice of land along the eastern shores of the Mediterranean where do po’ lil’ Jooz can have a place to rest their weary souls, but rather to bring to complete fulfillment all the protocols and prophecies contained within the Torah that speak not only of creating a Jewish state from the Nile to the Euphrates, but as well, a Judaic World Imperium from which Judaic ‘ethics’ will be enforced upon the world with a rod of iron and wherein all those who refuse to conform to its protocols will be dealt with in exactly the same manner as the Palestinians and others in the region have experienced on a daily basis for over half a century.