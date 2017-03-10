Israel Fears I.S.I.S Chemical Attack In Europe

JERUSALEM POST – The National Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Bureau is concerned that ISIS terrorists might be plotting to carry out chemical attacks in Europe in the coming months. The bureau intends to issue a travel advisory to the tens of thousands of Israelis who are planning to vacation in Europe over the upcoming Passover holiday, Channel 2 reported.

The bureau is said to be particularly concerned with the possibility that, due to losses ISIS is sustaining in Iraq and Syria, foreign fighters there will return to their homes in Europe and carry out attacks along the lines of the truck attack in Berlin in December that killed 12 people, including Dalia Elyakim, an Israeli tourist, and wounded 56 others.

The bureau was specifically concerned with the possibility that ISIS would try to carry out a mass casualty chemical attack in a main European city, the Channel 2 report said. The bomb could be made using over-the-counter ingredients available in supermarkets and home improvement supply stores.

On Tuesday, the US State Department issued a worldwide warning, urging American travelers to be vigilant while traveling overseas.

“Terrorists are increasingly using less sophisticated methods of attack to more effectively target crowds, including the use of edged weapons, pistols, and vehicles as weapons,” the State Department said in its statement.