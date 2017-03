‘We Lost Everything’: Christian Baker’s Emotional Appeal After Govt Forces Her to Pay $135,000 for Refusing Gay Wedding Cake

FAITH WIRE – An Oregon couple who were forced to pay $135,000 after declining to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple had their first appearance before the Oregon Court of Appeals on Thursday, as they continue to fight back against the massive judgement. (…) Problems for the Kleins first began in 2013 when they declined to bake a cake for Rachel Cryer-Bowman and Laurel Bowman-Cryer, citing their Christian stance on same-sex nuptials. After a complaint was waged by the same-sex couple, the state stepped in and awarded the massive sum of money, claiming the Kleins were guilty of discrimination. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

