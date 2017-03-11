A sober look at Amalek and Haman

Amalek is alive and well to this day and we must remember fight to destroy the remnants of Amalek from under the sun

ed note–again, at the risk of over-repetition, all need to view all of this through the lens of the conflict that exists between Judaism and Gentilism and how it is playing itself out today on a grand scale involving every person on the planet.

Purim is not–as it is disingenuously portrayed–just ‘Halloween for Jews’. It–like its twin sisters, Passover and Hannakuh–is the equivalent of the ‘2 Minutes Hate’ of George Orwell’s 1984, where at a regularly scheduled time each day, people living under the iron-fist-in-the-velvet glove system known as Big Brother went through the psychological programming necessary to keep them docile supporters of all policies–including war–in which the BB system was engaged. What makes Purim and other Judaic festivals celebrating Judaic violence and revenge against Gentiledom so dangerous is that they are portrayed as harmless religious celebrations, when in fact, they are done for the specific purpose of reinforcing/reinvigorating the war against non-Jews in which Judea, Inc has been/is locked in perpetuity and in which it will remain until all the world is subdued to the backwards, barbaric, and primitive protocols laid out in both the Torah and its ‘new and improved’ edition, the Talmud.

As the below essay appearing on Israel National News makes clear, the Jews as a people are locked in the past, in perpetual ‘seek and destroy’ mode with the Gentile world, and irrespective of whatever names by which those Gentiles are called–Egyptians, Greeks, Romans, Christians, Muslims, Germans, Europeans, etc, in the eyes of Judea, Inc, they are all ‘Amalek’.

Please note what our esteemed Hebraic writer says–

‘He (G-d) will wipe out the remnant of Amalek. Yet He also tells us that the battle against Amalek is from generation to generation – in all generations. And He basically tells us that His Name and Throne are incomplete as long as Amalek is around.’

In other words, the existence of ‘Amalek’–which changes form from generation to generation–prevents the ‘god’ of the Jews from establishing his throne on earth, and until Amalek is destroyed, the kingdom which the Jews envision (with themselves the sole beneficiaries) will not take place.

Like all plagues that have come and gone throughout human history, the one thing common to them all is that they have a source, and whether it is unsanitary conditions, tainted water, rotten food, rats, or whatever, once that source is isolated and dealt with in the kind of rational manner that must accompany any cure, the epidemic fades and society begins the process of rebuilding itself.

The present epidemic which threatens mankind known as Jtosis is the result of the complete absence of the very first step necessary in ending any such outbreak of illness or disease–isolating the cause of it all. Judaism, the primary cause of Jtosis, has for far too long enjoyed an undeserved place of respect at the table of other philosophies whose identifying characteristic has been the betterment of individuals and societies. Judaism is not like this in any fashion, as its name clearly denotes, as it is dedicated SOLELY to the betterment of Jews as a people and as a group, and, as its religious texts make plainly clear, to the detriment of non-Jews, a discussion that the human race is simply not allowed to have and which has been forbidden to us either by organized Jewish interests themselves or else those too timid to discuss the ugly truth of this situation for fear of being marginalized or called bad names.

At the end of the day however, the thing we have got to get into our minds is that the T-Rex in the room who means to devour us, be we Arabs, Persians, Romans, Greeks, Egyptians, or whoever–does not differentiate in terms of us as unique members of familia Gentilia, but rather, sees us all as Amalek who must be eradicated if the god of the Jews–Yahweh–is to reign supreme on earth.

Israel National News

The Torah reading of Purim morning, which we will read on Sunday or Monday morning, as the case may be, is made up of the last nine p’sukim of Parshat B’shalach.

The reading begins with VAYAVO AMALEK, and Amalek came and did battle against Israel at Refidim. In that portion we are told that Yehoshua and his army, with Moshe, Aharon, and Chur praying for our success, managed to weaken Amalek.

Not vanquish Amalek. Only weaken it. After the battle, G-d says to Moshe to tell Yehoshua that He (G-d) will wipe out the remnant of Amalek. Yet He also tells us that the battle against Amalek is from generation to generation – in all generations. And He basically tells us that His Name and Throne are incomplete as long as Amalek is around.

Four hundred or so years later, Sh’muel HaNavi commands Sha’ul HaMelech to fight against the nation of Amalek and wipe it out. He did not completely comply with his orders and lost his kingdom because of it. And Amalek survived. It was not wiped out completely. Haftara of Zachor. About 500 years later, Mordechai and Esther are instrumental in the deaths of Haman, his ten sons, and thousands of those who sought to harm us. Bio- logical Amalekites, all of them? Probably not. But heirs to the Amalek enmity against the Jewish People. Megila. Let’s connect the dots.

From Yehoshua, to Sha’ul to Mordechai. But let’s go back from the first Attack of Amalek to grandfather Eisav. Eisav swore to kill Yaakov. He didn’t succeed and he sent his son Elifaz to do the job. He didn’t succeed either. But we must connect the dots from Eisav onward.

Now let’s fast-forward past too many generations that suffered from the Amaleks of the world. And let’s go to October 16, 1946. Those Nazi leaders who had recently been convicted of war crimes at Nuremberg were executed by hanging.

The day was Hoshana Rabba (the end of the judgment period that begins yearly on Rosh HaShana 5707, and applies to all people, not just Jews. Eleven high ranking Nazis were scheduled to be hanged on that day. One of them, Hermann G-ring committed suicide the night before. So on that fateful day in the year TAV-SHIN-ZAYIN, 10 modern-day sons of Haman were hanged.

If you look in a Megila scroll you will find three letters that are written extra small. Only these three and all of them are within the list of Hamans sons. And the letters are TAV, SHIN, and ZAYIN. And one of the three big letters is the initial VAV of VAYZATA, son number 10.

That large VAV looks like a hanging post. Connecting the dots is kind of obvious even without this unusual scribal custom’s hidden reminder for us. Yes, Amalek is alive and well to this day and we must remember, never forget, and when properly instructed, fight side-by-side with G-d to destroy the remnants of Amalek from under the sun.