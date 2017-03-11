Seattle shul vandalized with graffiti saying ‘Holocau$t i$ fake hi$tory’

Rabbi notes similarity to language used by Trump in describing the news media; Reform congregation has survivors among its members

ed note–as we have pointed out here often as of late, there was a time when it could be reasonably assumed that events such as these were deliberately done by Jews themselves in order to ‘set the mood’ and thus create the background scenery necessary that OJI needed in order to further their political agenda.

Now, such assumptions can no longer be made and there is at least a 50/50 chance (or better) that those doing these things are actually full-fledged members of ‘duh bruddahood’ calling itself White Nationalism, who think that the political climate has finally arrived where a resurgence of nazi-ism is not just doable, but inevitable and that it is their job to speed things along with acts such as these. When one looks at the meteoric rise of prominence that these groups received in the run-up to Trump’s election and the sustained coverage they get now in the JMSM, and all of this utilized in putting political pressure on Trump and driving fearful Muslims into the waiting arms of Judea, Inc, anyone with 3 functioning brain cells can figure out in a microsecond that rather than the made-for-the-Academy Awards panic that these various Jewish groups affect when these various groups get the kinds of coverage they do in the JMSM, that in truth if these groups in fact did not exist on their own, then Judea, Inc would have to invent them, given as indispensable as they are in furthering the aims of the planned-for Judaic world imperium these days.

That being the case, assuming for a moment that this latest event was not done by a Spielberg, Weinstein, or Abramowitz but rather was done by some proud, card-carrying member of ‘duh bruddahood’ of WN, what it reveals is a complete absence of awareness on the part of these WN individuals/groups as to how events such as these actually work in the favor of the very forces against whom WNs claim to be fighting. In the first case, adopting the Holocaust denial/Hitler rehabilitation MO as their strategy for defeating the JWO is in and of itself an absolute loser and doomed to failure. Organized Jewish interests took that hill a looooooong time ago and show no signs of losing it anytime soon. The fact that there may be slight upticks in the number of people wordwide who today are more willing to consider the possibility that the entire narrative surrounding WWII may be just another lie used in furthering Zionist interests, nevertheless, the numbers of people who remain firmly and HAPPILY addicted to this narrative number not in the millions, but in the billions. Conduct a poll and ask 100 Americans if they believe that Hitler was a homicidal dictator bent upon taking over the world and that in the process of trying to achieve this he gassed to death 6 million Jews and out of the 100 polled, 110 of them will agree with this narrative whole hog.

This being the case, those who have dedicated a certain amount of their time/energy to fighting this monster known as Judea, Inc need to understand that–as fascinating as the topic may be, nevertheless–strategically speaking the business of trying to ‘wake people up’ to the dangers we all face and using the Hitler/Holocaust angle to do it are not just wasting precious time/resources, but in fact are strengthening the enemy’s power by concentrating their battlefield efforts on taking a supremely-fortified and impregnable hill that Judea, Inc took a long time ago, when those resources could be used elsewhere on those parts of the battlefield where Judea, Inc is vulnerable, such as the bankrupting and destabilizing wars in the Middle East that have been jinned up for Israel’s benefit and which are having a ripple effect across the entire world. Try and convince the average American dolt that he and his interests are in danger by organized Jewish interests and using the Hitler/Holocaust argument to do so and you lost him before you even finished your first sentence. Make him understand however that the reason he can’t find a good job, has no money and lives under the constant threat of terrorism as a result of the overwhelming and corrosive influence that Judea, Inc holds over foreign and domestic policy in America however and you will find a more captive audience.

And finally, the events described in this piece, whether they are the result of certain someones with names such as Spielberg, Weinstein, or Abramowitz or whether they are devoted fans of Stormfront, Daily Stormer or whatever, what the average ‘truther’ needs to understand is that these individuals/groups who now enjoy out-front-and-center coverage by the JMSM as the face of resistance to Jewish power have become an incredible liability to what we are all trying to do. They are for the most part individuals driven more by their rage and marginalization rather than by their reason and who are thus prime targets for infiltration and manipulation by the enemy. The fact that they are now the PRIMARY source of Zionist-engineered hatred of ‘MUZZIES’ (as they refer to them on their websites and forums) indicates that they are unable/unwilling to distinguish those strategies that hurt the enemy rather than helping him, and as such, should be viewed in the same light as those who would show up with buckets of gasoline rather than water at an inferno that is engulfing the Polis.

Times of Israel

Seattle police were investigating a suspected hate crime Saturday after graffiti claiming the “Holocau$t i$ fake hi$tory” was spray-painted on the wall of a local synagogue.

NBC affiliate King 5 News reported the graffiti was discovered a day earlier outside Temple De Hirsch Sinai, a reform congregation with members who are Holocaust survivors themselves.

The letter “S” appearing three times in the sentence was fashioned as a dollar sign.

“The vast majority of Americans need to stand up and resist this type of intolerance and to demonstrate in no uncertain terms, that it is not acceptable and not permissible,” synagogue Rabbi Daniel Weiner said.

“Temple continues to take vigilant, substantive security measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our community. In light of other recent threats and upcoming celebrations, we have further enhanced these measures,” said Weiner.

Weiner noted in an interview with Fox’s Q13 News that the vandals were using language popularized by President Donald Trump, who has often spoken of “fake news” when referring to unflattering media reports.

“There’s a growing sense within our community and within our nation that there are those who have been on the margins before who now feel that this is permissible,” he said.

Jewish institutions, including community centers and Anti-Defamation League offices, have been hit with more than 100 bomb threats so far this year, all of them hoaxes. At least three American Jewish cemeteries have also been vandalized in recent months.

A new poll Thursday showed nearly two-thirds of US voters say hatred and prejudice in the United States have risen since Donald Trump was elected president.

Seventy percent of voters polled by Quinnipiac University said anti-Semitism was a “very serious” or “somewhat serious” problem, up from 49% in February, the poll found.

The Quinnipiac poll said US voters were split over Trump’s response to threats and acts of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries, with 37% who approve and 38% who disapprove.