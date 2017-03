UK – British Royal ‘to become family’s first member to make state visit to Israel to celebrate centenary of Balfour Declaration

THE INDEPENDENT – The first state visit by a British Royal to Israel will go ahead this year, Whitehall sources have suggested. The Royal Family has historically always rejected Israeli invitations for official state visits, although individual members have visited the country in a personal capacity, and attended state funerals. Reuven Rivlin, the Israeli President, extended the invitation via Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson at a meeting in Jerusalem earlier this week. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

