Christian Iraqi Militia Leader: Iran Prevented ISIS From Taking Baghdad. US Did Nothing (VIDEO)

RUSSIA INSIDER –In a February 28 interview with Baghdad TV, the Iraqi Christian leader claimed that “if not for the Iranian intervention, ISIS would have been in Baghdad by now.” Al Kaldani goes on to say that Iran responded almost immediately to Iraq’s appeal for military aid and assistance, while Washington sat on its hands. At the end of the interview he says that he is “unwilling to visit Saudi Arabia…because Saudi Arabia is the cause of Iraq’s destruction”.