Hezbollah, Israel Brace for All-Out Conflict

In Lebanon, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has warned that "there will be no red lines" in the next war with Israel and threatened to strike the Dimona nuclear reactor in the Negev desert and ammonia plants in Haifa with devastating results should Israel attack Lebanon. In response, an Israeli government minister promised that "all Lebanon would be hit" if Hezbollah attacked the Israeli home front.

