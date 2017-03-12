Rejecting Purim parallel, Iranian Parliament speaker tells Netanyahu to ‘read the Torah’

On holiday of averted genocide of Jews in Persia, Ali Larijani says ‘nothing more than presenting such lies is expected from a wicked Zionist’

ed note–We are often accused of being ‘apologists’ for Islam and giving our Muslim friends a free pass when it comes to the same critical posture we employ in our examination/criticisms of Christians, so here goes our refutation of that charge here.

Of the many impediments existing today which prevent an honest and productive understanding (and subsequent solution) to the problems arising out of Zionism and organized Jewish power, it is the unwillingness on the part of virtually all persons assembled in the discussion–including those within the Islamic community worldwide–to deal with the beating heart of the ‘Jewish power’ problem, which is the infernal, insane religion that drives the infernal, insane behavior of its adherents. The Islamic interpretation of Judaism is that it is a ‘revealed’ religion, meaning that like Islam and Christianity, its precepts were brought to the world by prophets who were chosen by the creator to act as messengers in bringing the light of truth to mankind. However, Islam–unlike its Judaic and Christian counterparts–maintains that today’s Judaism is a corrupted version of the original truths which were brought by prophets such as Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Moses, David, Solomon, etc, and that today’s Torah is a corrupted version of the original that bears no resemblance or similarity to the ‘real McCoy’ originally handed down.

Ok, fine. That may be the case entirely, but in the present discussion involving Zionism and the problems arising out of organized Jewish power like smoke from an all-consuming fire, it is completely irrelevant. Whatever Judaism ‘may have been’ means nothing in terms of what Judaism is now, and, as far as this discussion goes, whatever the Torah ‘may have been’ means nothing in terms of what the Torah is now.

With all due respect, Dr. Larijani and all those making up the Iranian leadership these days, you can absolutely rest assured that Netanyahu HAS INDEED read his Torah thoroughly. Every page, every word, every punctuation mark. The teachings contained in it, and particularly those passages acting as the spark that ignited the inferno of Jewish supremacism have been burned into his memory like a scar from a previous injury that will never disappear. Everytime he and his co-religionist cousins initiate some Judaic bloodbath of innocents in Gaza or wherever, he does so with complete confidence that it is the will of his god and he can cite passage after passage within the Torah–including the one sitting at the very top of this essay in black and white–that command and justify exactly what he is doing.

The insanity of the situation we all face at present can be explained and summed up thus–Jews and Christians believe that Israel’s bloodthirsty behavior is justified because the Torah is ‘God’s word’, hands down, no questions asked and no interpretation otherwise. The Muslims say Israel’s bloodthirsty behavior is not justified because today’s Torah is a corruption of ‘God’s word’ and therefore today’s Judaism is not the ‘true Judaism’ originally brought to mankind.

However, as far as those within the Islamic community worldwide are concerned, the problem with their position in all of this is that they refuse to engage in the much-needed examination of what today’s ‘false’ Judaism is and how it all plays a direct role in the unfolding Apocalypse for fear that by doing so, they will be accused of ‘bigotry’ for attacking someone else’s ‘revealed’ religion.

And thus, in the process of all of this, the one discussion that must take place if there is the slightest chance of containing this wild beast before it succeeds in devouring the entire world does not happen for the simple reason that few have what it takes to deal rationally and honestly with the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help them God, and even when it is the ugly truth.

Times of Israel

Iran’s parliament speaker on Sunday rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comparison of the ancient Persians who sought the annihilation of the Jews in the Purim story to modern-day Iran, advising the Israeli premier to study history and the Jewish Bible.

In an address to parliament on Sunday, which coincided with the Purim holiday, Iranian Speaker Ali Larijani said in Tehran that “apparently, [Netanyahu] is neither acquainted with history, nor has read the Torah,” according to Iranian media reports.

Larijani said that Netanyahu “has distorted the Iranians’ pre-Islam historical era and attempted to misrepresent events. Of course, nothing more than presenting such lies is expected from a wicked Zionist,” he said, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.

In a meeting with Putin in Moscow on Friday, Netanyahu said Persia had made “an attempt to destroy the Jewish people that did not succeed” some 2,500 years ago, an event commemorated on the Jewish holiday of Purim,.

“Today there is an attempt by Persia’s heir, Iran, to destroy the state of the Jews,” Netanyahu said. “They say this as clearly as possible and inscribe it on their ballistic missiles.”

Putin also rejected Netanyahu’s Purim parallel, telling him that the events described had taken place “in the fifth century BC.”

“We now live in a different world. Let us talk about that now,” Putin said.

Purim, which started Saturday night, commemorates the Biblical tale of an averted genocide of the Jews in the Persian empire some 2,500 years ago, and is a festive occasion celebrated with costumes, parades and street parties in cities around Israel.

In the biblical Purim story, retold in the Book of Esther, the Persian viceroy Haman plotted to kill all the Jews in the kingdom. King Ahasuerus initially supported the plan, but eventually his Jewish wife, Esther, convinced him that he should not allow Haman to kill the Jews. Ahasuerus had Haman and his sons killed and the Jews were given leave to kill all those who wanted to destroy them.

Although historians disagree as to the precise dating of the story, all agree that it is set in the time of the Achaemenid Empire during the 5th century BCE, over 1,000 years before the rise of Islam.

Iran is home to some 25,000 Jews who are a recognized minority and are allocated one seat in parliament.

Last year, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed Tehran had saved the Jews three times in history, singling out the thwarted genocide by the Persian king as one of those instances, while neglecting to mention that Ahasuerus had originally approved Haman’s order to kill the Jews.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Netanyahu now totally distorts realities of today,” Zarif said in March 2015.

“He even distorts his own scripture. If you read the book of Esther, you will see that it was the Iranian king who saved the Jews… It is truly, truly regrettable that bigotry gets to the point of making allegations against an entire nation which has saved Jews three times in its history: once during that time of a prime minister who was trying to kill the Jews, and the king saved the Jews; again during the time of Cyrus the Great, where he saved the Jews from Babylon, and during the Second World War, where Iran saved the Jews.”

The son of a prominent historian, Netanyahu relaunched a weekly bible study session in his official residence in 2012. The prime minister’s son Avner is a past winner of the International Bible Quiz.