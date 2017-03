FLORIDA – US Police Nab Arsonist Who Thought He Was Attacking Muslims

RINF – Police in the US state of Florida have arrested a man who mistakenly tried to burn down an Indian-owned store out of hatred for Muslims. Richard Lloyd, 64, tried to burn down the store in St. Lucie County by setting fire to the contents of a dumpster he had pushed in front of it, US media reported on Sunday, citing St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 03/13/2017, 7:27 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.