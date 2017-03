Israel Steals Millions of Dollars from Palestinians in Jerusalem Annually

THE PALESTINE CHRONICLE – Israeli occupation authorities continue collecting money from Palestinians in East Jerusalem while they continue demolishing their houses and banning them from building new ones or expanding existing homes, Quds Press reported on Friday. Speaking to Quds Press, Palestinian economic expert Mohamed Qirsh said that the Israeli municipal authorities in Jerusalem collected $22 million yearly from the Palestinians. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

