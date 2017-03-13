Israeli man goes to synagogue for Purim, reads Megilla on the story of Esther, gets drunk as Purim protocols instruct and then starts attacking people

Israel National News

A man in his 30s was arrested on Saturday night after he attacked several people near a synagogue in Beit Shemesh.

Police arrived a short time after the incident was reported. The suspect, who was drunk, fought with the policemen when they attempted to arrest him.

Israel Police said the suspect left the synagogue immediately after they finished reading the Megilla, and began attacking those around him. Two of the victims required medical treatment.

The suspect was arrested and brought for an interrogation in the Beit Shemesh police station. During the interrogation, he admitted guilt.

On Sunday morning, an Israeli court extended the suspect’s arrest until Monday.

“The quick police response, from the phone call until the officers’ arrival at the scene, caused the suspect to be arrested quickly and prevented additional civilians from being harmed,” a police spokesman said. “The Israel Police emphasize that in addition to following Purim customs, which include drinking alcohol, people must ensure they do not violate the law and that they act responsibly.”