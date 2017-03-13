«

TUT Broadcast Mar 12, 2017


Image result for mountain climlbing

The pursuit of the truth–philosophical, political or otherwise–is like climbing a mountain that has no peak, and something which necessitates all true seekers of the truth to be constantly moving upwards for their own benefit and for that of society. Therefore, any ‘movement’ that gains a certain elevation but which refuses to move any higher suffers from a deficiency of perspective and thus, the various members making up this ‘movement’ who fashion themselves as the ‘watchmen on the wall’ are incapable of seeing the amassing armies at the horizon that will be at the gates of the city in short time.

Listen Here

 

