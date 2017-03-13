UK – Israeli Apartheid Week held at 30 UK universities, despite repression
ELECTRONIC INTIFADA – Israeli Apartheid Week took place on more than 30 university campuses across the UK last week despite a massive government backed campaign of repression. The week saw some events cancelled, with unprecedented and bizarre restrictions imposed on organizers. CONTINUE READING
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
This entry was posted on 03/13/2017, 7:28 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0.
You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.