Anti-Semitic Flyers in Texas Campus Highlight Condemnation Dilemma

Texas State University ‘cautiously’ speaks out about anti-Semitic flyers on campus, saying it is hesitant to give the haters publicity.

ed note–do not be fooled for a moment into believing that the ‘panic’ which organized Jewish groups (including the ADL) are making the pretenses of displaying are in any sense genuine. They love this stuff and as far as they are concerned, there isn’t enough of it. As the late, great Mike Piper used to say concerning Anglin and his fellow travelers– ‘If he didn’t exist naturally, the Jews would have to invent him, given as indispensable as he is in helping them create the narrative they need.’

Just as ISIS was created to give Islam a bad name and strike terror into the hearts of those whose trauma-based mind control cooperation was needed in order for Judea, Inc to meet her goals, likewise modern day White Nationalism (as manifested by individuals such as Anglin & co) can now be said to be a subsidiary of that same Judaic parent corporation as well. Whether there are sayanim who have directly inserted themselves into the inner workings of these groups or whether shekels disguised as Gentile money are used in purchasing the active/passive cooperation of the leadership, the one thing that can be rightly assumed is that the entire operation is being remote-control guided so as to create a public image that results in pre-determined/pre-planned political objectives that benefit organized Jewish interests.

The one thing that Israel and her people cannot afford to take place is for a fractured Western civilization to unite against its eternal enemy, which is why any discussion/movement geared towards waking the Western world up to the dangers it faces must be tainted with ugly, violent rhetoric emanating from ugly, violent mouthpieces. The result is all too predictable, in that those who would be otherwise inclined towards listening to a sane, reasonable, intelligent discussion underscoring the threats faced by the Christian West run into barking dogs like Anglin and his crew and thus, any thoughts or considerations these potential converts may have had towards a change of political perception comes to a dead stop as they reverse course and run straight back into the waiting arms of groups such as ADL, SPLC, etc.

And of course, there is the ‘Trump’ angle to all of this. Prior to this recent election, the average American had only a bare-bones recognition of the term ‘white nationalist’. Now however, due to the almost weekly coverage that these groups get in the JMSM, all are well acquainted with their sleazy antics, all of which has been used to put enormous political pressure on Trump to ‘prove’ his love for Israel and for Jewish interests.

Haaretz

The distribution of anti-Semitic flyers on the campus of Texas State University highlights the dilemma over whether university administrators should speak out against every such incident on campus, or whether it only serves the interests of those distributing the flyers by giving them more publicity.

The flyers, which were removed from the campus in San Marcos a little over a week ago, read: “White man, are you sick and tired of the Jews destroying your country through mass immigration and degeneracy.” Emblazoned with swastikas, the flyer indicates that it was issued by the Daily Stormer, a far right website which has a following among neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

Following its discovery, Matt Flores, a spokesman for the university said president Denise Trauth did not plan on making a statement on the latest flyers, the fourth wave of extremist leaflets since November, adding that she had already made it “quite clear” that the opinions expressed by the flyers go against the university’s values.

But Trauth did release a statement in which she said: “Although I have shared my thoughts on this type of reprehensible activity numerous times, I cautiously do so today because it gives the perpetrators the attention they so desperately seek.”

A copy of the flyer, which was found at the school’s Albert B. Alkek Library, was posted on Twitter by an accounting student identified as Sierra on her Twitter account.

Colleges in Texas have been swamped with white supremacist flyers in recent months, mySA.com, a website of the San Antonio Express-News, reported on Saturday.

Speaking to the site, May Olvera, a journalism junior at the university, said she first saw the anti-Semitic flyers shared on Facebook by some of her Jewish friends who were “shocked and uncomfortable.” But she added that the incident and those that preceded it, “made people more alert and brought them together.”

“All of you know that the deplorable sentiments contained in these communications violate our university core values,” university president Trauth said in the statement, noting that the Anti-Defamation League “has reported at least 107 incidents of unauthorized flier postings across more than 60 U.S. universities since the beginning of the current academic year.”

The ADL has reported that the Daily Stormer was founded by Ohio-based Andrew Anglin, in 2013. Anglin is trying to reach out to “all disenfranchised and angry White males under the age of thirty,” ADL said, adding that he created the site after founding another neo-Nazi site, Total Fascism, in 2012.