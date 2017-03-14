Mind Control at the Heart of Judaic Cabalism

There is a war going on for your mind. The war is for reality itself, for the difference between good from evil, and for the right to define the future.

“We have already…possessed the minds of the goy communities..[they are] looking through the spectacles we are setting astride their noses.” (Protocols of Zion 12)

“In order to effect the destruction of all collective forces except ours we shall emasculate the first stage of collectivism, the universities, by re-educating them in a new direction.”

“We shall erase from the memory of men all facts of previous centuries which are undesirable to us…”

We shall turn them into “unthinking submissive brutes waiting for things to be presented before their eyes in order to form an idea of them…” (Protocols of Zion, 16)

1. In the movie Chicago, a gun-wielding wife surprises her husband naked in bed with two women.

“Don’t shoot, ” he pleads. “I’m alone.”

“I can see you are with two women!” she replies.

“Don’t believe your eyes. Believe what I tell you.”

The wife shoots her husband.

The people of the West are in this position with regard to the satanist conspiracy. Except, unlike the wife, they believe the husband. As a result they suffer from cognitive dissonance. 9-11 is a good example.

2. Albert Einstein called the thoughts “an optical illusion” because we tend to believe anything we’re told and then identify with our beliefs. Thus people are hypnotized to think and do almost anything. Cut from our spiritual mooring in God, we are lost in a mental wilderness, not knowing whom or what to believe. Hence we are witnessing an increase in extreme and insane behaviour.

, we naturally imagine an invader dropping bombs and shooting bullets. However the subjugation of the West has taken place by far more subtle means, by conquest of the mind. It’s easy to manipulate people by indoctrinating them and selecting their information and entertainment. 3. When we think of invasion and enslavementwe naturally imagine an invader dropping bombs and shooting bullets. However the subjugation of the West has taken place by far more subtle means, by conquest of the mind. It’s easy to manipulate people by indoctrinating them and selecting their information and entertainment. The mass media is controlled by the CIA. Like all intelligence agencies, the CIA serves the Masonic Jewish central banking cartel. Their goal is to re-engineer and enslave humanity, politically, economically and culturally if not physically.

4. It’s no accident that people who want to distort reality and pervert society control entertainment, mass media and institutions of learning. This control now is so absolute and unquestioned that to even mention it is considered bad taste. When the major corporations promote sexual dysfunction (homosexuality, transgenderism) you know reality has been inverted, i.e. sick is healthy. We have de facto Communism. Our comatose culture is shackled by agitprop . Bob Dylan wins the Nobel Prize for Literature. (Even he was disgusted.)

Ordinary Jews are largely innocent, victims of the same manipulation and mind control as everyone else.

Thus Jews = Good; anti Semitism = evil.

Thus ordinary Jews were sacrificed to legitimize Cabalist Jews who flip good and evil, i.e. Satanism.

all Jews, thereby creating solidarity. Since innocent Jews expect to be persecuted for the bankers, they defend them and do their will. The bankers fund anti Semites who blame

As resistance to the NWO agenda of national, racial, religious and family (gender) dissolution, anti Semitism is natural and healthy. But it should be focused on the players, not the peons.

Prelude to War is about the the 1930’s, the “Golden Age of American anti Semitism” when many valiant Americans resisted FDR’s subversive agenda. I’m referring to patriots like Henry Ford, “America First;” William Dudley Pelley and the Green Shirts. 6. Robert Herzstein’ss about the the 1930’s, the “Golden Age of American anti Semitism” when many valiant Americans resisted FDR’s subversive agenda. I’m referring to patriots like Henry Ford, Father Coughlin Gerald Winrod , Ellizabeth Dilling, and Robert Edmondson. I’m referring to Charles Lindbergh andWilliam Dudley Pelley and the

If it weren’t for Jews, we wouldn’t know about them. But you have to read between the lines because these “anti Semites” are presented through a Jewish lens.

The Roosevelt Red Record is “a bizarre privately published pastiche.” (177) In Robert Herzstein’s book, these patriots are depicted as carnival curiosities. Elizabeth Dilling is “a diligent eccentric” and her bookis “a bizarre privately published pastiche.” (177)

The Jewish Religion: It’s Influence Today. Herzstein treats her opposition to FDR’s secret war agenda objection and his In fact this woman was a genius who exposed the satanic character of Judaism in her book,Herzstein treats her opposition to FDR’s secret war agenda objection and his Communist Jewish braintrust as rabid “hatred.”

American Jew hater.” (211) 7. When Robert Edmondson rejected a Nazi offer of funding, saying “I don’t take money from foreigners,” Herstein adds: “He was after all a one hundred percentJew hater.” (211)

In 1936, Edmondson was charged with “libelling the Jewish people.” In his defense, he wrote, “I am not against Jews because of their religion, as a race, a people or as individuals, but because Jewish leadership [i.e. the bankers] is actively anti-American, is attempting to jettison the American political philosophy and take over the Country, and that I would continue to be anti-Jewish until Jewry repudiated such subversion. Were the offender any other than the Jewish minority, my attitude would be precisely the same. This problem is the biggest and most acute thing in the world today….

“Knowing that pitiless publicity is the only cure for public evils, in 1934 I started on a campaign to expose Jewish Anti-Americanism and Talmudic Communism which has been called the “Code of Hell”: a “Rabbi Racket” that victimizes its own followers; an international “Satanic System” subverting France, Britain, Germany and Russia, causing the present depression and moving to take over the United States through the Jewish Radical administration [of FDR.] ”

But Jews like Herzstein who control history are incapable of fairness, honesty or objectivity. He writes: “Anti Semitism and fascism flourish during times of inexplicable crisis when ideas advanced by lonely and even despised paranoids suddenly seem to make sense to normal people.” (179)

Courageous US patriots like Edmondson are defamed and flushed down the memory hole, just like their inspiration Jesus, who in the Talmud boils in a vat of excrement.

Thus Masonic Jews like Herzstein flip good and evil. Evil is good. Good is evil. They have created an alternate reality to fit their perverse agenda. Truth is called “fake news.”

This is what Satanism is all about, turning reality upside down. This is the esoteric meaning of revolution: Making evil seem good; sick seem healthy; ugly seem beautiful; false seem true.

I’m not saying it is conscious. People like Herzstein are dupes themselves, members of a satanic cult without even knowing it.

Jews must recognize that the not-so-hidden agenda of Judaism is world domination and that this puts them in jeopardy. The real hatred emanates from Cabalist/Talmudic Judaism and not from its victims.

And of course, it is not just Jews any more. It’s liberals and Freemasons, and anyone who is willing to betray his society for personal advancement.

There is a war going on for your mind. When we differentiate between good and evil, and realize we are victims of a pernicious ancient conspiracy, the ship of humanity will right itself.