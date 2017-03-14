Private ‘capitalist for-profit’ prison, engaging in forced labor

Link here
#1 by duende on 03/14/2017 - 7:31 am
The sad reality that is lived in the prisons of the United States, affirmed on March 8, 2017 by the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security, one of the agencies in charge of internal government oversight, where it is expressed among other violations , Rotten food reports, moldy showers, and the mix of high and low risk detainees at Theo Lacy Immigration Detention Center in Orange County, south of California.
This report describes the high risks for human health that exist in that prison and for the safety of the detainees, a center administered by the police of that county, under a contract signed with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service.
The US mainstream press does not do editorials revealing such constant human rights violations, although immigrant rights activists criticize such and other detention centers in other states, including Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.
It is known that in the Eloy detention center in Arizona, under private administration, there was an outbreak of measles in 2016, and as a result of poor hygiene conditions since 2004, 15 deaths have been reported.
If something similar happened in Venezuela, Cuba, China, or Russia, they would not reach the pages of the American newspapers for their campaigns, but as it is in the country “paradigm of human rights”, silence is the best propaganda.
In the face of this case and others much worse, the United Nations Committee does not speak, and when two years ago called on the US Department of State, to declare for the tortures that are discussed against the prisoners in the prison of the Naval Base in The Cuban territory of Guantánamo, information was quickly diluted, without media crusades similar to those invented against Cuba.
The United States is the second country in the world with the highest number of prisoners, 693 prisoners per 100,000 inhabitants, and in 2016 registered more than 15 thousand dead and around 30 thousand 500 victims of armed violence, in addition to the treatment Discriminatory towards ethnic minorities, with the worst pay gap in 40 years between blacks and whites, coupled with the poor treatment they receive.
Those truths are not condemned, and on top of that they proclaim themselves “champions of the human rights of the world”, making lists accusing others, when they are the greatest violators of the planet, something that deserves a series of editorials of its newspapers.