While in Moscow, Putin Gives Netanyahu a copy of ‘The Jewish War’ by Josephus

ed note– a very special thanks to writer Israel Shamir for making this fact known. In all the dozen or so stories we read concerning the recent meeting between Putin and Netanyahu and Putin’s scoffing at Netanyahu’s warnings concerning Iran, we did not encounter ONE story detailing the fact that Putin gave Netanyahu this book, and all can rest assured that this was not by accident or happenstance, as organized Jewish interests understood immediately the significance of this and made sure to keep it out of the discussion.

As we say here often, there is no underestimating the importance of this development. As is covered here on a regular basis, what the entire world is witnessing right now, although entirely unbeknownst, is a continuation of the war that took place 2,000 years ago between Rome and Judea, with modern day Israel representing the latter and its desire to undo the events that took place with the Roman general Titus’ destruction of Jerusalem and the Temple.

Josephus’s ‘War of the Jews’ is considered the authoritative historical source for this event, detailing how the Jews–in the throes of their insane religious zealotry, destroyed themselves by engaging in the suicidal business of going to war against the Roman empire.

And this was precisely the message Putin was trying to convey to Netanyahu by giving him a copy of this book, that the results will be the same today as they were yesterday if the Jews don’t flush the toilets in their heads, clear their thinking and start acting like sane human beings.

We can only hope (HOPE) that the decision on the part of Putin’s people to give Netanyahu this book may in some way be related to the discussions that take place on this website dealing with this very same historical phenomenon on a regular basis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday gave visiting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a copy of Josephus Flavius’ ‘The Jewish War’ which was printed in Tuscany, Italy, in 1526, the Kremlin press service announced.

The book was published in the Tuscan dialect.

The prime minister instructed his staff to hand the book over to the National Library of Israel, according to Netanyahu’s press service.

Netanyahu wrapped up his brief working visit to Russia where he held talks with Putin on several issues, including the Iranian threat in Syria.

‘The Jewish War’ (Latin Bellum Judaicum or De Bello Judaico) was Josephus’ first work after arriving in Rome, following the repression of the Great Revold of the year 70. In 78 CE he finished the seven-volume account in Greek. It starts with the period of the Maccabees and concludes with accounts of the fall of Jerusalem, and the succeeding fall of the fortresses of Herodion, Macharont and Masada and the Roman victory celebrations in Rome, the mopping-up operations, Roman military operations elsewhere in the Empire and the uprising in Cyrene.

In the wake of the suppression of the Jewish revolt, Josephus would have witnessed the marches of Titus’s triumphant legions leading their Jewish captives, and carrying treasures from the despoiled Temple in Jerusalem. It was against this background that Josephus wrote his War, claiming to be countering anti-Judaean accounts. He disputes the claim that the Jews worshipped a defeated God, and were naturally hostile to Roman civilization. Instead, he blames the Jewish War on what he calls “unrepresentative and over-zealous fanatics” among the Jews, who led the masses away from their traditional aristocratic leaders (such as himself), with disastrous results.

Josephus also blames some of the Roman governors of Judea, presenting them as corrupt and incompetent administrators. According to Josephus, the traditional Jew was, should be, and can be a loyal and peace-loving citizen. Jews can, and historically have, accepted Rome’s hegemony because their faith declares that God himself gives empires their power.