A new GOP bill could let employers force their workers to submit genetic test results

ed note (tony)…You know what this would lead to, right? A permanent underclass of people who cant get employed because some gene says they ‘might get’ sick and cost too much for the employers insurance company. Disgusting. Link here Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 03/15/2017, 10:39 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.