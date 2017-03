The Israeli National in the Middle Of the Buzzfeed ‘Fake News’ Probe Into ‘Trump And Russia’

The Jewish Daily Forward

An Israel “cyber consultant” has reportedly been circulating fake documents that purport to show a shady deal between President Trump and Exxon Mobil to appoint the company’s former chief executive Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.

According to BuzzFeed News, which obtained the false papers, the trove claims the Trump Organization real estate firm was paid in excess of $1.5 billion by gas company Exxon. The payments heighten suspicions about ties between the president’s campaign and the Kremlin.

Yoni Ariel, 60, who is an Israeli citizen and also goes by the name Jonathan Schwartz, is married to an American. He paid an Italian businessman $9,000 for the phony documents.

He claimed to be a political activist and consultant of long standing, especially in South Africa, where he was born and raised. He says he emigrated to Israel but aided the African National Congress in the ‘80’s during its struggle against apartheid in South Africa.

Ariel claimed that he suspected Russia was involved in trying to sway the U.S. election in Trump’s favor due to his supposed background in international espionage.